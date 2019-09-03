This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Muireann O'Connell nominated for two IMRO awards after being dropped by Today FM

O’Connell had been dropped from the radio station in July.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 1:37 PM
14 minutes ago 2,258 Views 2 Comments
Image: TodayFM
Image: TodayFM
Muireann O'Connell
Muireann O'Connell
Image: TodayFM

RADIO PRESENTER MUIREANN O’Connell has been nominated for two 2019 IMRO Radio Awards after being dropped from Today FM in July. 

The station announced on 30 July that broadcaster Mairead Ronan is to present a new daytime show between 12-2pm which will begin in September. 

That slot had been held by Today FM’s Lunchtime show which was hosted by O’Connell. 

Today, O’Connell has been nominated in two IMRO Radio Awards. 

She was nominated for the Music and Entertainment Presenter of the Year and the General Music Programme categories. 

Other nominees in the General Music Programme category include: 

  • Dermot and Dave – Today FM
  • More Music with Philip Bourke – Cork’s Red FM
  • The Big Ride Home with Dara Quilty – 98FM
  • The Saturday Soundtrack with Peter Devlin – Radio Nova

The other nominees in the Music and Entertainment Presenter of the Year category are:

  • Dara Quilty – 98FM
  • Dermot Whelan – Today FM
  • Luke O’Faolain – 98FM
  • Ray Foley – Cork’s RedFM

Those nominated in the Breakfast Programme category are: 

  • Beat Breakfast – Beat 102-103
  • Breakfast with Ray and Jay – Cork’s RedFM
  • Fully Charged with Graham and Nathan – Spin 1038
  • KC and Ross in the Morning – Cork’s 96FM
  • The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show – Today FM

The nominees for other categories can be found here

The awards will take place on Friday 4 October at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny. 

Prior to the main awards night, the IMRO Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the BAI offices on Tuesday 24 September. 

“The IMRO Radio Awards is an important media milestone as it recognises the excellence of Irish radio; celebrates the contribution of broadcasters to the national conversation and for one night only brings together the nation’s stations,” IMRO Radio Awards Chairperson Tom McGuire said. 

A total of 185 finalists have been shortlisted for the awards. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

