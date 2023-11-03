In-laws of Scottish First Minister granted permission to leave Gaza

THE IN-LAWS OF Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf have been granted permission to leave Gaza, according to a list published by the Palestinian Border Authority.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, from Dundee, have been named among 92 British nationals who will be permitted to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt.

The couple travelled to Gaza to visit family prior to the conflict erupting and have been trapped there since.

Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla, has reported her parents were without clean drinking water and faced “rapidly diminishing supplies”.

On Wednesday, the First Minister welcomed the opening of the Rafah crossing which allowed people to leave Gaza, but at the time his in-laws were not among those permitted to do so.

The list published overnight by the Palestinian Border Authority said those named on it must be “present at 7am in the outdoor halls of the crossing to facilitate their travel”.

On 13 October, Yousaf told Sky News that he feared his family would not be able to come back to Scotland.

He shared details of their situation on social media, writing: “This is Elizabeth El-Nakla. She is my mother-in-law. A retired nurse from Dundee, Scotland. She, like the vast majority of people in Gaza, has nothing to do with Hamas.

“She has been told to leave Gaza but, like the rest of the population, is trapped with nowhere to go,” he added.

He shared a video of his mother-in-law describing how people from Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip were moving southward after Israel gave Palestinians 24 hours to leave the besieged enclave’s largest city.

“One million people. No food, no water…” she said.

“Where are we going to put them? But, my [first] thought is, all these people in the hospital cannot be evacuated. Where’s humanity?” she asked.