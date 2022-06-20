#Open journalism No news is bad news

First in-person citizenship ceremonies in over two years to take place in Kerry

950 people will be conferred with Irish citizenship at two ceremonies at the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney.

By Jane Moore Monday 20 Jun 2022, 8:14 AM
Lina Chen from Hong Kong at a Citizenship Ceremony in 2018.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE FIRST IN-PERSON citizenship ceremonies since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic are set to take place in Co Kerry today.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will host both ceremonies, while retired High Court Judge, Mr Justice Bryan McMahon and retired District Court Judge, Mr Paddy McMahon will preside over one ceremony each.

Speaking ahead of the ceremonies, McEntee said this will be the first time she will attend a citizenship ceremony in person, and that she is “truly honoured” to welcome so many people who have chosen to make Ireland their home.

“While I am immensely proud of the online celebration events that my Department has held during the last two years, nothing beats the experience of meeting our newest citizens in person and seeing first-hand how much it means to them to have completed their citizenship journey,” she said.

“Becoming an Irish citizen is a moment to cherish, both for our new citizens themselves and also for their families and friends. By sharing their own unique cultures and traditions with us, our newest citizens become part of our communities and we are all the richer for it.”

A total of 154 citizenship ceremonies have taken place since they were first introduced, with people from over 180 countries receiving their certificates of naturalisation.

Since 2011, approximately 148,000 people have received Irish citizenship since 2011.

The Department of Justice made 11,512 citizenship decisions in 2021, the highest level since 2015.

In July 2020, Ireland was the first European country to host an e-citizenship ceremony as a response to Covid-19 restrictions. This was followed by three online celebration events in 2021.

Last year, McEntee introduced a temporary system that enabled applicants to complete their naturalisation process by signing a statutory declaration of loyalty.

Over 15,000 applicants had the opportunity to receive their citizenship certificates through the temporary system.

Today’s ceremonies will be live streamed from the Killarney Convention Centre at 10.45am and 1.45pm on the Department’s social media channels.

Planning for additional in-person ceremonies in December 2022 in Killarney is currently underway.

