WHAT A DAY.

We now have the results of both the Family and Care Amendment referendums – and it’s a resounding defeat for the government and the rest of the Yes Yes side.

In fact, the Care Amendment has garnered the highest percentage of No votes of any referendum in the history of the state.

It’s been exciting and underwhelming at the same time, and the mixed emotions can be seen in the snaps from count centres.

Here are some of our favourite shots of the day.

Ballot boxes lined up for counting in the RDS Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

The media looks for reaction from Michael McDowell, who supported a No No vote Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

Minister Eamon Ryan mulls over the anticipated result Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

A man from Dublin told the Journal that while he was working at a voting station yesterday he witnessed a Padre Pio medal make its way into a ballot box. Today he found the box and will now return the medal, which had been passed down generations. Jane Matthews Jane Matthews

Minister Eamon Ryan looking at the votes being counted in the RDS Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

Mary Lou McDonald speaking to reporters outside Dublin Castle. The Sinn Féin leader said the government's positions are untenable after the way the referendums were handled. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

A picture paints a thousand words. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar accepted responsibility for the result, saying the government failed to convince the electorate. Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

No campaigners celebrating the win at Dublin Castle following the announcement of the official family referendum result Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

Senator Michael McDowell celebrates his No No victory with Mother's Day balloons Michael McDowell Michael McDowell

Dublin Castle, where people awaited the result of the care referendum Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov