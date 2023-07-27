In Pictures: The life of 'wise and visionary' Sinéad O'Connor

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SINÉAD O’CONNOR has been remembered as “wise and visionary” following her death at the age of 56.
Her death was confirmed in a statement from O’Connor’s family to RTÉ who said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.
“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” a statement added.
President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to the beloved singer, offering his condolences to her father, John, her other family members and “all those with whom she shared her life”.
Sinéad O’Connor had recently recorded a new theme for historical TV drama Outlander, working with composer Bear McCreary, who wrote on Twitter: “I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor.
“She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete.”
Many conversations had… Many songs sung… Many laughs had and dances danced…— Fiachna Ó Braonáin (@fobraonain) July 26, 2023
Thank you for these beautiful memories Sinéad… ❤️💫
So terribly sad…
Suaimhneas síoraí agus codladh sámh… ❤️#nothingcompares pic.twitter.com/kAdwlurLJ1
We don’t really have words for this but we want to thank you 🙏 Sinead for your love and your friendship and your compassion and your humour and your incredible music. We pray that you are at peace now with your beautiful boy. Love Victoria and Shane pic.twitter.com/BOxkZZNXyX— @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) July 26, 2023
