Thursday 27 July 2023
# Sinead O'Connor
In Pictures: The life of 'wise and visionary' Sinéad O'Connor
The legendary singer has died aged 56.
50 minutes ago

SINÉAD O’CONNOR has been remembered as “wise and visionary” following her death at the age of 56. 

Her death was confirmed in a statement from O’Connor’s family to RTÉ who said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” a statement added.

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to the beloved singer, offering his condolences to her father, John, her other family members and “all those with whom she shared her life”.

Sinéad O’Connor had recently recorded a new theme for historical TV drama Outlander, working with composer Bear McCreary, who wrote on Twitter: “I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor.

“She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete.”

irish-singer-musicians-sinead-oconnor Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Sinéad O'Connor in Dublin in 1989 Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

sinead-oconnor-irische-sangerin-konzert-in-deutschland-1990-sinead-oconnor-irish-singer-concert-in-germany-1990 Alamy Stock Photo Sinead O'Connor performing at a concert in Germany in 1990 Alamy Stock Photo

sinead-oconnor-in-nothing-compares-2022-directed-by-kathryn-ferguson-credit-field-of-vision-album Alamy Stock Photo Sinéad O'Connor Alamy Stock Photo

kris-kristofferson-comforts-sinead-oconnor-after-she-was-booed-off-stage-during-the-bob-dylan-anniversary-concert-at-new-york-madison-square-garden-oct-17-1992-the-performance-was-oconnors-firs Alamy Stock Photo Kris Kristofferson comforting Sinéad O’Connor after she was booed off stage during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New York Madison Square Garden on 17 October 1992 Alamy Stock Photo

irish-singer-musicians-sinead-oconnor Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie She spoke at an abortion demonstration on Dublin's O'Connell Street on 22 February 1992 Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

irish-singer-musicians-sinead-oconnor Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Sinéad O'Connor with Paddy Moloney from The Chieftains on 31 March 1995 Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

irish-singer-musicians-sinead-oconnor Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie In 1999, Sinéad O'Connor was ordained as a priest by a bishop from an independent Catholic group and announced that she wanted to be known as Mother Bernadette Mary Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

burning-spear-and-sinead-oconnor-perform-together-at-the-5th-annual-jammy-awards-in-new-york-on-tuesday-april-26-2005-the-jammys-celebrate-artists-overlooked-by-other-music-awards-especially-thos Alamy Stock Photo Singer-songwriter Burning Spear performs with Sinéad O'Connor at the Jammy Awards in New York on 26 April 2005 Alamy Stock Photo

sinead-oconnor-celebrities-arrive-at-the-late-late-show-dublin-ireland-16-03-12 Alamy Stock Photo Sinéad O'Connor arriving at The Late Late Show on 16 March 2012 Alamy Stock Photo

a-bare-foot-sinead-oconnor-headlining-the-cambridge-folk-festival-on-friday-night-august-1st-2014 Alamy Stock Photo She headlined the Cambridge Folk Festival in August 2014 Alamy Stock Photo

sinead-oconnor-performs-live-on-stage-at-montreux-jazz-festival-in-montreux-switzerland-on-july-04-2015-photo-by-loonaabacapress-com Alamy Stock Photo Sinéad O'Connor performing live on stage at Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland on 4 July 2015 Alamy Stock Photo

sinead-oconnor-performs-live-at-hiroshima-mon-amour-in-torino-italy-on-january-19th-2020 Alamy Stock Photo Sinéad O'Connor announced in October 2018 that she announced she had converted to Islam. Here, she performs live at Hiroshima Mon Amour in Torino, Italy on 19 January 2020. Alamy Stock Photo

san-francisco-united-states-07th-feb-2020-sinead-oconnor-performs-at-august-hall-on-february-7-2020-in-san-francisco-california-photo-chris-tuiteimagespace-credit-imagespacealamy-live-news Alamy Stock Photo She performed at August Hall in San Francisco on 7 February 2020 Alamy Stock Photo

Hayley Halpin
