Lebanon-set documentary chosen as Ireland's entry for Best International Feature at the Oscars

LEBANON-SET feature documentary In The Shadows of Beirut has been selected as Ireland’s entry for the Best International Feature Film category in the upcoming Academy Awards.

The film, which is primarily in Arabic language, was co-directed by Irish filmmakers Stephen Gerard Kelly and Garry Keane.

In the Shadow of Beirut is described as a “searing, cinematic portrait of modern-day Lebanon as seen through the eyes of four families living in the city”.

Advertisement

Filmed with unique access to these families, the film is marked by a “deep intimacy with its subjects and a bold cinematic style”, the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) said.

Kelly spent five years living amongst the film’s protagonists in the Sabra and Shatila neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Beirut, a city now engulfed in economic and political crisis.

He spent the first three years with the central participants of the film before picking up his camera to begin documenting their lives.

“As my first film, words are difficult to describe the emotions I’m feeling right now after just learning In The Shadow of Beirut is Ireland’s official selection for International Feature at the Oscars,” Kelly said.

“In addition to having already qualified in the Documentary Feature category for the Academy Award, this recognition from Ireland is an immense honour for me personally, and my co-directing partner Garry Keane,” he said.

Read Next Related Reads Behind the scenes of how they filmed the 'gentle, economical' An Cailín Ciúin

“More importantly, this recognition will continue to keep Lebanon in peoples’ minds and hearts, particularly the people in the film, whom I care deeply about.”

The Oscar Best International Film contenders will next be shortlisted to 15 international finalists which will then be ultimately shortlisted to the final five Oscar nominations in that category.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is currently scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, 10 March 2024.

Last year, Irish-language feature An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl was selected by the IFTA’s panel to represent Ireland in the Oscar race and went on to receive an Oscar nomination. It was the first ever Irish language film to achieve this and

the film had enormous success worldwide with global audiences.