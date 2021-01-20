#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 20 January 2021
Advertisement

'Let's start afresh. All of us... We must end this uncivil war': Biden calls for unity in inauguration speech

“We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again,” US President Joe Biden said this afternoon.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 5:22 PM
41 minutes ago 4,724 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5330672
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE NEW PRESIDENT of the United States Joe Biden strongly emphasised unity in his inauguration speech today, which he said is the path forward through the “historic moment of crisis and challenge” facing America. 

“This is America’s day,” Biden said. “This is democracy’s day, a day of history and hope.

“I pledge this to you. I will be a president for all Americans. All Americans. I will fight as hard for those who didn’t support me as those who did.”

Joe Biden was sworn in today as the 46th President, succeeding Donald Trump, and today issued a call for people to put aside their political differences going forward. 

“The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer, for the survival of the planet itself, a cry that can’t be any more desperate. Now the rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront, and we will defeat.

“With unity, we can do great things, important things. We can right wrongs. Without unity there is no peace. Only bitterness and fury, no progress. Only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge and unity is the path forward.

“We must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured. Fellow Americans, we have to be different. America has to be better than this. And I believe America is so much better than that.

“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban or conservative versus liberal. Here’s my message that goes beyond our borders. America has been tested, and we’ve come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again.

“Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson: there is truth and there are lies. Lied told for power and for profit. And each of us has a responsibility – as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders [...] to defend the truth and defeat the lies.”

The new US President said that the country may be about to face into the toughest stage of the pandemic so far, and asked people to pray for the 400,000 people who’ve died with the virus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We must finally set aside politics and face this pandemic as one nation,” Biden said. “We will get through this together.”

Instead of quoting an Irish poet – as he has done in previous speeches – the new US President quoted singer-songwriter Norah Jones during his speech. 

“America, America. I gave my best to you,” he said, from Jones’ song American Anthem. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie