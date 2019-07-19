This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gin distillery in Dublin will be allowed sell gin to people on factory tours, says Civil Court.

Prior to the introduction of the Intoxicating Liquor Act last year craft distilleries and breweries were unable to sell alcohol to people touring their premises.

By Ray Managh Friday 19 Jul 2019, 10:53 AM
39 minutes ago 2,145 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4731104
Image: Shutterstock/CharlotteRaboff
Image: Shutterstock/CharlotteRaboff

A PROPOSED CRAFT gin distillery for Dublin will, under new licensing legislation, be permitted to sell its product to people touring the gin factory, the Circuit Civil Court was told yesterday.

Inch Distillery at Goldenbridge, Inchicore, Dublin 8 was granted a Declaratory Order by Judge James O’Donohoe to the effect it will receive a Producer’s Retail Licence when altered in accordance with planning permission.

Prior to the introduction of The Intoxicating Liquor (Breweries and Distilleries) Act last year craft distilleries and breweries were unable to sell alcohol to people touring their premises.

Constance Cassidy, SC, who appeared with Compton Solicitors for Inch Distillery, said the court order would allow the manufacture of alcohol for sale and consumption on the premises only to tourists undertaking tours of the distillery.

Architect Brian Kenny told the court the distillery had been designed specifically for the distillation of gin and would be fitted out to provide a presentation area for tours where tourists would be briefed on the process of gin distilling and then taken to an upstairs area where they could view the process in operation.

He said the distillery would also be allowed off-license sales to members of the general public. He said the development would be completed in accordance with planning permission and was suitable to receive a Producer’s Retail Licence.

Solicitor Lorraine Compton said only people on tours were allowed to consume gin on the premises and while this would remain the case customers would be able to buy gin for consumption off the premises.

Inch Distillery director Pat O’Brien, said he had been granted a licence to distil gin in 2012. He had previously started a whiskey company in the Dublin Liberties which had been sold on and hoped the Goldenbridge distillery would be operative by early next year.

