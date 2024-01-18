Fire brigade responding to an explosion at a homeless shelter in Dublin city

LAST UPDATE | 34 minutes ago
DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE and other emergency services are responding to an incident near Capel Street in Dublin city centre.
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said there were reports of an explosion earlier inside the building, a homeless shelter.
It’s understood a number of individuals were present at the time.
The hostel, located on Little Britain St, in Dublin, is just off Capel Street and is operated by the DePaul charity.
One hostel resident told The Journal that a wall, separating the women’s and men’s sections, was damaged in the explosion.
DePaul told The Journal it was aware of an incident that has taken place in the area but is not in a position to comment further.
Gardaí and at least two fire vehicles are present at the scene.
Dublin Fire Brigade said a number of traffic restrictions are in place between Green Street and Capel Street as it deals with the incident.
Residents have been evacuated and a cordon and local traffic diversions are in place, gardaí said.
This is a breaking story with more to follow, additional reporting by Eimer McAuley at the scene and Niall O’Connor.
