Gardaí investigating discovery of man's body in Dublin city this morning

Gardaí on Fishamble Street in Dublin this morning.

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of a man’s body on Wood Quay in Dublin city centre this morning.

The man’s body was discovered at approximately 7 am.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating all circumstances surrounding this unexplained death. His age is unknown at this time.

Ambulance services and Gardaí attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead.

It is understood that the man was a rough sleeper.

Head of Communications at Inner City Helping Homeless, Brian McLoughlin, said the charity offered its “deepest sympathies to the man, his family and friends”.

The man’s body has been removed to Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem is due to take place, the results of which will determine the course of any investigation.