Three people injured in stabbing in The Hague

Friday 29 November, 2019
By Press Association Friday 29 Nov 2019, 7:57 PM
1 hour ago 15,880 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4912559
At the scene tonight in The Hague.
Image: Wouter S. van Dijke via Twitter
Image: Wouter S. van Dijke via Twitter

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague’s main shopping street, Dutch police said.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said it was not clear if the stabbing was a terror incident.

Police said in a tweet Friday evening that the incident happened in the city’s main shopping street. Emergency services are said to be at the scene. 

It has been reported that the incident happened at a department store believed to be on or near the Grote Marktstraat in the centre of the city. 

The Hague police said in a statement that they were looking for a man, about 45 to 50 years old, in a grey jogging suit.

The area was busy with Black Friday shoppers. Footage and images emerging on social media show areas of the street cordoned off as bystanders stand behind police tape, and a strong security presence.

Police have asked for information from members of the public who may have seen something or have images of this incident. 

With reporting by Daragh Brophy and Orla Dwyer. 

