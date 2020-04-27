'Deep concerns' about lack of reporting of Covid-19 deaths among people with intellectual disabilities

CONCERNS HAVE BEEN raised about the lack of reporting of the number of people with intellectual disabilities in institutional settings who have died from Covid-19.

Inclusion Ireland, which represents people with intellectual disabilities and their families, will meet the Minister for Health Simon Harris this morning to discuss the situation.

There are currently about 2,900 people resident in institutional settings in Ireland, according to Hiqa figures.

Visiting restrictions are in place due to the pandemic and Inclusion Ireland said it is “a very anxious and worrying time for this group of vulnerable people and their families”.

Speaking ahead of the meeting with Harris, CEO Enda Egan said families have “deep concerns at the lack of reporting regarding the numbers of people with disabilities within institutions who have passed away from Covid-19″.

“They want assurances that these numbers will be reported and if an outbreak takes place in an institution that they will all be informed and kept updated on developments within GDPR rules.”

More than 1,000 deaths overall

More than 1,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland to date, and there have been over 19,000 confirmed cases.

Clusters of the virus have been reported in nursing homes and other care centres.

Egan said “gaps in reporting” have resulted in unhelpful speculation.

He added that clarity is required around issues such as prioritisation of personal protective equipment (PPE) in long-term residential setting for people with disabilities.

Egan also said “flaws” in the national policy about “ethical decision-making and related considerations” need to be addressed.

Anne O’Connor, the HSE’s Chief Operations Officer, has said the executive is providing supports to 285 nursing homes, 82 disability services and 33 mental health services.