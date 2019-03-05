'It means a huge amount to us as parents': How buying this Incognito artwork can help children in need

THE INCOGNITO GALLERY is returning to Dublin and Cork, where you can pick up an original miniature-sized artwork that could have been made by a world famous artist for only €50.

The only catch is you won’t know whose picture you have – amateur or professional artist like Dublin’s own Maser, Paul Costelloe or celebrities like Bono – until after the purchase.

All proceeds go to the Jack and Jill foundation which provides nursing and support for children with severe neurological development issues and their families.

Joan Johnston, whose son Leo was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome seven months ago, says the service the foundation has supplied has been life changing.

To those donating their artwork to the gallery, she says: “To be able to give your time and your talent in order to help raise money for such an amazingly worthwhile cause…It means a huge amount to us as parents of children with additional needs.”

The pieces will be sold to the public in Dublin at the Solomon Gallery from April 5-7 and in Cork at the Lavit Gallery in Cork from May 17-18.