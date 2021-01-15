If you received a Covid wage support in 2020, you'll find out today how much income tax you owe

THOUSANDS OF PAYE workers who received one of the government’s emergency Covid-19 income supports last year will today find out how much income tax they owe for 2020.

Preliminary statements of tax liability will be available to PAYE workers through the MyAccount portal on the Revenue.ie website from today.

They will be particularly relevant to anyone whose income was supported at any stage last year through either the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme or the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

These payments were not taxed at source.

But the government confirmed at the outset that they are subject to normal income tax and Universal Social Charge deductions.

Today, workers who received a payment under either scheme will be able to assess their tax position for 2020 before tax credits and other deductions are applied.

PAYE employees will then have to fill out an income tax return form, which will be “pre-populated” with the information from the preliminary statement, the Revenue Commissioners confirmed last week.

“This pre-population makes it quicker and easier for taxpayers to complete returns and minimises the possibility of errors and omissions,” a spokesperson said.

After that, a final statement of liability will be available, setting out the employee’s true tax position for 2020.

Any liabilities can be settled immediately through the ‘Payments/Repayments’ facility in MyAccount.

Alternatively, the Revenue Commissioners can gradually deduct the money by adjusting your tax credits over a period of four years starting from 2022.

Next week, Revenue will also be running a national media campaign aimed at reminding PAYE taxpayers of how the process works.

For more information, you can visit the ‘Popular Topics’ section of the Revenue website here.