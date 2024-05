THERE HAS BEEN a significant increase in teenagers not using contraception, a new study has found.

More than 9,000 children in 191 schools participated in the Irish Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) 2022 study, funded by the Department of Health.

Research was carried out shortly after Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted, following periods of school closures and remote learning. It’s noted that the results represent a snapshot in time and must be viewed in this context.

Overall, 25% of 15 to 17-year-olds reported that they have ever had sex, which remains broadly unchanged from 2018 (25%).

However, of those who reported having had sex, almost half (48%) said that they or their partner used a condom at their last sexual intercourse, which is a decrease of 14% compared to 2018.

And 34% of those who report having sex also report that they or their partner used no contraception at their last sexual intercourse, compared to 22% in 2018.

Since this data was collected, contraception has been made available free of charge to women age 17 to 31 under the Free Contraception Scheme.

“The decline in condom use, and overall contraception use among adolescents is alarming,” Dr Andras Kolto, senior postdoctoral researcher at the Health Promotion Research Centre at University of Galway, said.

Advertisement

“With only 48% reporting condom use at the last sexual intercourse, and a notable increase in those using no contraception, urgent action is needed to address Relationships and Sexuality Education in schools, to enhance education for young people and increase access to resources, such as sexual health services for our youth,” Dr Kolto said.

The study found there has been a decrease in the number of children who have smoked cigarettes (9% in 2022 vs 12% in 2018) and a decrease in the number of children who have smoked cannabis (6% in 2022 vs 8% in 2018).

However, there was an increase in the number of 12 to 17-year-olds who reported having used electronic cigarettes in the last 30 days (13% in 2018 vs 9% in 2022).

The sale of electronic vapes to minors has been banned since this data was collected.

The report also showed an increase in the number of children who reported never having consumed an alcoholic drink, up from 66% in 2018 to 69% in 2022.

However, the proportion of children reporting having had a drink within the last 30 days (19%) or ever having been really drunk (18%) remains stable since 2018.

There has been an increase in the proportion of children being cyberbullied, from 15% in 2018 to 18% in 2022, the study found.

The report is available at the University of Galway website here.

With reporting by Press Association