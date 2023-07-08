Derry theatre apologises after 'indecent image' shown to children during Mario film

THE WATERSIDE THEATRE in Derry has issued an apology after an incident that occurred yesterday during a screening of the The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

An image of a partially undressed woman appeared on screen for several seconds in front of a crowd of children attending a summer camp, BBC News has reported.

The PSNI have launched an investigation.

A PSNI spokesperson said:

“Police received a report on Friday, 7th July that an indecent image had briefly appeared on screen during a children’s film showing in the Glendermott Road area of Derry/Londonderry.”

The theatre apologised on its Facebook page last night.

“Waterside Theatre is aware of an unfortunate but serious incident happening today,” its statement began.

“The welfare of our visitors is always our main concern and we will be working with the relevant authorities.”

“We offer our sincere apologies to all those affected.”

Waterside Theatre has been contacted for further comment.

DUP assembly member for Foyle, Gary Middleton, called for enquiries to establish what had happened.

“The incident raises many concerns. There needs to be an investigation into how this happened and particularly the equipment used,” he said.

“It’s important that parents and those involved are kept informed.”