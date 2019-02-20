This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three Tories quit party to join breakaway ex-Labour MPs in Independent Group

Anna Soubry said her party had “shifted to the right”.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 11:21 AM
19 minutes ago 1,606 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4503269
Anna Soubry MP outside Westminster.
Image: Yui Mok/PA Images
Anna Soubry MP outside Westminster.
Anna Soubry MP outside Westminster.
Image: Yui Mok/PA Images

THREE CONSERVATIVE MPS have quit Theresa May’s party to join the newly formed Independent Group.  

Heidi Allen, Sarah Wollaston and Anna Soubry have confirmed their departure from Theresa May’s party this morning, dealing a serious blow to the Prime Minister.

The Independent Group was formed by seven breakaway Labour politicians on Monday, who had said they would try to tempt Conservatives to the new grouping. 

Confirming her decision this morning, Soubry said that her party had “shifted to the right”.

“We no longer feel we can remain in the party of a government whose policies and priorities are so firmly in the grip of the ERG and DUP,” Soubry said in a letter to May.

Earlier today, Joan Ryan became the eighth former Labour MP to leave the party to join The Independent Group. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Bernie Sanders announces intention to run for US President in 2020
    33,828  120
    Fora
    1
    		Incoming rules will urge Ireland to screen foreign investment for possible security risks
    118  0
    The42
    1
    		Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    11,396  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you need to know about Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's BFF - but for how long more?
    16  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Regency trial collapses as murder charge against Patrick Hutch dropped
    Regency trial collapses as murder charge against Patrick Hutch dropped
    'It's in crisis': Law Society raises concerns over security issues in family courts system
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    IRELAND
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot?
    Poll: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot?
    Poll: Should the Dáil vote for confidence in Health Minister Simon Harris?
    Poll: Should Fianna Fáil withdraw their support for Fine Gael if there's a Brexit deal?
    SINN FéIN
    Simon Harris to face Dáil motion of no-confidence today
    Simon Harris to face Dáil motion of no-confidence today
    Over 200,000 people have been through JobPath, but only 11,000 have held down jobs for over a year
    'Nothing to apologise for': McDonald refuses to retract remarks about next NI police chief

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie