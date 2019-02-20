Three Tories quit party to join breakaway ex-Labour MPs in Independent Group

THREE CONSERVATIVE MPS have quit Theresa May’s party to join the newly formed Independent Group.

Heidi Allen, Sarah Wollaston and Anna Soubry have confirmed their departure from Theresa May’s party this morning, dealing a serious blow to the Prime Minister.

The Independent Group was formed by seven breakaway Labour politicians on Monday, who had said they would try to tempt Conservatives to the new grouping.

Confirming her decision this morning, Soubry said that her party had “shifted to the right”.

“We no longer feel we can remain in the party of a government whose policies and priorities are so firmly in the grip of the ERG and DUP,” Soubry said in a letter to May.

It is with a heavy heart I have today resigned from the Conservative Party. pic.twitter.com/wzPUB84w5Z — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) February 20, 2019 Source: Anna Soubry MP /Twitter

Earlier today, Joan Ryan became the eighth former Labour MP to leave the party to join The Independent Group.