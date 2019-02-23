This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Toxic alcohol kills 93 in India and hospitalises hundreds more

Hazarika said people started falling sick after consuming a batch of illegally produced liquor.

By AFP Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 4:30 PM
57 minutes ago 2,066 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4509495
Locals arrange bodies of victims who died of consuming liquor.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Locals arrange bodies of victims who died of consuming liquor.
Locals arrange bodies of victims who died of consuming liquor.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

NINETY THREE WORKERS have died and at least 200 others have been hospitalised in northeastern India after drinking toxic liquor in the latest case of alcohol poisoning in the country.

The deaths in Assam state came less than two weeks after tainted liquor killed about 100 people in the northern part of the country.

“The number of dead (in the district) has now increased to 58, and another 75 people are undergoing treatment” in local hospitals, Dhiren Hazarika, deputy commissioner of Golaghat district in Assam, told AFP.

Another official said that 35 people had died there after consuming a batch of “spurious liquor”.

Hazarika said people started falling sick after consuming a batch of illegally produced liquor late on Thursday.

The victims, who include many women, worked at local tea estates in the region. The death toll could rise further as both officials said some of the afflicted were in a critical condition.

“The people came to the hospital with severe vomiting, extreme chest pain and breathlessness,” doctor Ratul Bordoloi, joint director of Golaghat’s health department, told AFP. 

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered an inquiry.

State police said they had arrested one man for selling the liquor, and authorities said two excise department officials were suspended for failing to take adequate precautions over the sale of the alcohol.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told AFP that state authorities had collated “at least 80″ deaths in the districts. “But apart from this some more people died outside the hospital,” he added.

“I also met the family members and relatives and ensured them that the perpetrators will not be spared,” Sarma said on social media.

Some media reports said that more than 100 people had died and the exact number was still being verified by authorities.

Cheap, locally made liquor is common in parts of rural India and bootleggers often add methanol — a highly toxic form of alcohol sometimes used as an anti-freeze — to their product to increase its strength. 

If ingested in large quantities, methanol can cause blindness, liver damage and death.

Hundreds of mainly poor people die each year in India from tainted liquor, which normally costs just a few cents a bottle.

Of the estimated five billion litres of alcohol drunk every year in India, around 40%  is illegally produced, according to the International Spirits and Wine Association of India.

Many Indian states have implemented or pushed for prohibition, which, according to critics, further increases the unsupervised manufacture and sale of alcohol. 

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    54,625  81
    2
    		How good is the phone coverage where you are? New map shows quality across the country
    50,357  48
    3
    		Teenager who abducted and killed Alesha MacPhail named as Aaron Campbell
    34,221  0
    Fora
    1
    		Brussels has ordered online retailers to clean up 'irregularities' in how they display prices
    110  0
    2
    		The casual contracts bill is just around the corner. Here's what employers need to know
    100  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was so f*****g insensitive... I thought, 'Jesus... I shouldn’t be doing that''
    58,230  38
    2
    		'I'm like: I just got a medal for my country, so why am I being scrutinised over the colour of my skin?'
    44,981  70
    3
    		Tadhg Beirne flies in late and shines in Munster win over Ospreys
    30,478  58
    DailyEdge
    1
    		First Dates Ireland are celebrating their first engagement with Shannon and Ciara
    12,294  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    3,352  1
    3
    		Nicola Coughlan will be participating in a symbolic protest at Westminster next week
    3,337  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    HSE
    Activist says scans are being offered with 'top-of-the-range' ultrasound machine at Dublin building
    Activist says scans are being offered with 'top-of-the-range' ultrasound machine at Dublin building
    'He has a chance at life now': HSE grants access to drug that could help boys with rare condition keep walking
    38 people have died so far this flu season as hospitalisations rise
    DUBLIN
    Switch-up in defence as Jim Gavin names Dublin team for Mayo clash in Croke Park
    Switch-up in defence as Jim Gavin names Dublin team for Mayo clash in Croke Park
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    EuroMillions winners 'considering their options' about going public or not
    ITALY
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie