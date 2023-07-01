Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 1 July 2023 Dublin: 17°C
AP/PA Officials visit the site of the bus crash
# India
Twenty-five dead after bus crashes and catches fire in India
Eight survivors were taken to hospital.
1.8k
1
1 hour ago

25 PEOPLE HAVE been killed in India after a burst tyre caused a bus to lose control, crash into a road divider and go up in flames.

Some 33 people were on the bus when the smash happened at about 1.30am on a motorway in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra state, police officer Sunil Kadasne said.

The eight survivors were taken to hospital, he said.

The private travel bus was headed to Pune city from Nagpur, another city in the state.

Deadly road crashes are common in India, often due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing vehicles.

More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, police said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     