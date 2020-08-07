This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
India's coronavirus cases reach over two million

The country has the third-highest number of cases in the world.

By Press Association Friday 7 Aug 2020, 7:33 AM
21 minutes ago 1,455 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5170040
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a man in New Delhi, India.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a man in New Delhi, India.
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a man in New Delhi, India.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

INDIA HIT ANOTHER grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic today as authorities reported more than two million cases.

The country has the third-highest caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil, but its fatality rate of about 2% is far lower than the other hardest-hit countries.

The rate in the US is 3.3% and 3.4% in Brazil, Johns Hopkins University figures showed.

The health ministry said 62,585 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the nation’s total to 2,027,074. The number of deaths with those suffering from Covid-19 stood at 41,585.

The caseload in the world’s second-most populous country has quickly expanded since the government began lifting a lockdown hoping to jump start the economy.

The Indian government is projecting negative economic growth in 2020.

daily-life-amidst-covid-19-in-kolkata People wearing masks wait for a bus in Kolkata, India. Source: Debarchan Chatterjee

As life cautiously returned to the streets of the capital of New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai, which appear to have passed their peaks, state and local governments elsewhere in India were reimposing lockdowns after sharp spikes in growth.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

India had launched two of the world’s dozen and a half prospective vaccines into human trials, with vaccine-maker Zydus Cadila announcing it had completed phase one trials of its DNA-based vaccine on yesterday.

The country will be vital to global vaccination efforts, regardless of whether its own attempts work.

The world’s largest vaccine-maker, the Serum Institute in the central city of Pune, has ramped up capacity to manufacture as many as a billion doses of a vaccine in development by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, which is in phase two trials in India and the UK, and phase three trials in Brazil and South Africa.

Researchers are hoping to launch the Oxford vaccine for emergency use by October.

