This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 7 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alleged rape victim who was set on fire while on the way to Indian court has died

Five men were arrested in connection with the fire attack.

By Press Association Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 7:23 AM
1 hour ago 4,805 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4922048
Image: Bikas Das via PA
Image: Bikas Das via PA

AN ALLEGED RAPE victim in northern India who was set on fire on her way to a court hearing in the case has died in a hospital in New Delhi, officials said.

The woman was attacked on Thursday by a group of men in the state of Uttar Pradesh, including two of the five men she had accused of gang-rape last year who were on bail.

Five men were arrested in connection with the fire attack.

The 23-year-old woman suffered extensive injuries and was airlifted from Uttar Pradesh to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, where she died late yesterday of cardiac arrest, according to Dr Shalab Kumar, head of the hospital’s burns unit.

Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the opposition Congress party, blamed the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, for failing to provide the woman with security, even after a similar case in the state in which a woman who accused a BJP politician of rape was severely injured in a vehicle hit-and-run incident.

The burns victim’s death came on the same day that police in the southern state of Telangana fatally shot four men being held on suspicion of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinarian after investigators took them to the crime scene.

Their deaths drew both praise and condemnation in a case that has sparked protests across the country.

The woman’s burned body was found last week by a passer-by near the city of Hyderabad, India’s tech hub, after she went missing the previous night.

Police took the four suspects, who had not been charged with any crime, to the scene to help them locate the victim’s phone and other items, officials said.

They said the men grabbed police firearms and began shooting, and were killed when officers returned fire.

The Telangana High Court ordered authorities to preserve the bodies of the suspects and submit a video of the post-mortem examinations ahead of a court hearing set for Monday.

Separately, the National Commission on Human Rights, an autonomous body within India’s Parliament, sent a fact-finding mission to the crime scene and mortuary where the suspects’ bodies were held on Saturday amid questions from opposition politicians about the circumstances of the suspects’ deaths.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie