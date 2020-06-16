This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 16 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three Indian soldiers killed in 'violent face-off' with Chinese troops at border

The incident is the first confrontation between the two Asian giants in which soldiers have died since 1975.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 11:32 AM
1 hour ago 6,879 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5124104
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo).
Image: PA Images
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo).
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo).
Image: PA Images

AT LEAST THREE Indian soldiers, including a senior army officer, have been killed in a confrontation with Chinese troops along their disputed frontier high in the Himalayas.

The incident — in which neither side fired any shots, according to Indian officials — is the first confrontation between the two Asian giants in which soldiers have died since 1975, and comes after forces on both sides faced off for more than a month.

The Indian army said in a statement that a “violent face-off” took place in Galwan valley in the Ladakh region last night, “with casualties on both sides”.

The statement said: “The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers.

“Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.”

China has accused Indian forces along their Himalayan border of carrying out “provocative attacks” on its troops, leading to “serious physical conflicts” between the sides.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian gave no details over any casualties on the Chinese side, but said China had strongly protested against the incident while still being committed to maintaining “peace and tranquillity” along the disputed and heavily militarised border.

Zhao added: “But what is shocking is that on June 15, the Indian troops seriously violated the consensus of the two sides, crossed the border illegally twice and carried out provocative attacks on Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical conflicts between the two border forces.”

Stone-throwing and fighting 

Thousands of soldiers from the two countries, backed by armoured trucks and artillery, have been facing off just a few hundred yards apart for more than a month in the Ladakh region near Tibet.

Army officers and diplomats have held a series of meetings to try to end the impasse, with no breakthrough.

Indian officials say Chinese soldiers crossed the boundary in Ladakh in early May at three different points, erecting tents and guard posts and ignoring verbal warnings to leave.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This triggered shouting matches, stone-throwing and fistfights, much of it replayed on television news channels and social media.

China has sought to downplay the confrontation while saying the two sides are communicating through both their front-line military units and their respective embassies to resolve issues.

Though skirmishes are not new along their along long disputed frontier, the stand-off at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, where India is building a strategic road connecting the region to an airstrip close to China, has escalated in recent weeks.

India and China fought a border war in 1962 which also spilled into Ladakh. The two countries have been trying to settle their border dispute since the early 1990s, without success.

Since then, soldiers from the two sides have frequently faced off along the long frontier that stretches from Ladakh in the north to the Indian state of Sikkim in the north-east.

The Indian army statement said the “violent face-off” occurred “during the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie