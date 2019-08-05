This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teenager dies after falling ill at Indiependence music festival in Cork

He had initially presented himself to medical staff at the event.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 5 Aug 2019, 5:26 PM
59 minutes ago 33,605 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4753526
Cork University Hospital.
Cork University Hospital.
Cork University Hospital.

A TEENAGER HAS died after allegedly taking a substance at the Indiependence music festival in Cork. 

The patient was brought from the festival to Cork University Hospital on Friday where he was described as being in a critical condition. He was put on life support yesterday but died this afternoon. 

The man, who was originally from Tipperary, had initially presented himself to medical staff at the event.

On Saturday night festival promoters issued a “welfare warning” advising attendees not to take anything they are not sure about. 

In a statement posted on social media, they said: “We have reports of a bad batch of something in the campsite, do not consume any substances that you are unsure about, it has the potential to make you very sick.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

