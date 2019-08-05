Teenager dies after falling ill at Indiependence music festival in Cork

A TEENAGER HAS died after allegedly taking a substance at the Indiependence music festival in Cork.

The patient was brought from the festival to Cork University Hospital on Friday where he was described as being in a critical condition. He was put on life support yesterday but died this afternoon.

The man, who was originally from Tipperary, had initially presented himself to medical staff at the event.

On Saturday night festival promoters issued a “welfare warning” advising attendees not to take anything they are not sure about.

In a statement posted on social media, they said: “We have reports of a bad batch of something in the campsite, do not consume any substances that you are unsure about, it has the potential to make you very sick.”