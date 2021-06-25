#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 25 June 2021
Poll: Should the reopening of indoor services in pubs and restaurants be delayed beyond 5 July?

NPHET will next week issue advice to government on the planned 5 July reopening measures.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 25 Jun 2021, 8:02 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Drazen Zigic
Image: Shutterstock/Drazen Zigic

LAST NIGHT, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government doesn’t want to backtrack on any reopening measures, and that this principle will “inform any decisions” when advice is received from NPHET next week. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will next week issue advice to government on the planned 5 July reopening measures, which includes indoor dining. 

Government sources have said that it would be close to impossible to reject advice if public health experts recommend a delay to some or all of the planned 5 July measures such as the reopening of indoor dining. 

In an interview last night with Claire Brock on Virgin Media Television, Martin said the Chief Medical Officer this week outlined his concerns about the Delta variant. 

So, today we want to know… Should the reopening of indoor service in pubs and restaurants be delayed beyond 5 July?


Poll Results:

No, reopen indoor services as planned (846)
Yes, delay it (564)
I'm not sure (134)



Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

