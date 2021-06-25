Poll: Should the reopening of indoor services in pubs and restaurants be delayed beyond 5 July?

LAST NIGHT, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government doesn’t want to backtrack on any reopening measures, and that this principle will “inform any decisions” when advice is received from NPHET next week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will next week issue advice to government on the planned 5 July reopening measures, which includes indoor dining.

Government sources have said that it would be close to impossible to reject advice if public health experts recommend a delay to some or all of the planned 5 July measures such as the reopening of indoor dining.

In an interview last night with Claire Brock on Virgin Media Television, Martin said the Chief Medical Officer this week outlined his concerns about the Delta variant.

So, today we want to know… Should the reopening of indoor service in pubs and restaurants be delayed beyond 5 July?

