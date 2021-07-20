Phased reopening of indoor dining is the safest way to reduce risk, says minister

THE THREE STAGES of reopening indoor dining is the best way to reduce risk, according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Indoor hospitality in pubs and restaurants is to reopen in three phases from next Monday, it is expected.

Phase one will allow fully vaccinated people or a person who has recovered from Covid-19 dine indoors, with children under 18 who are not vaccinated also permitted inside.

Phase two will see people allowed indoors with a negative PCR test and phase three will see those with a negative antigen test allowed inside a pub or restaurant.

Speaking to reporters today, he said it “critical” that pubs and restaurants adopt the policy agreed to reopen indoor hospitality.

He would not be drawn on whether the sector would face closure again stating that the focus now is getting the sector fully reopened.

Opposition TDs have called the legislation underpinning the rules as “discriminatory”.

Government officials will meet later today with representatives from the restaurant and pub sectors to discuss guidelines for the safe reopening of indoor dining.

Areas such as social distancing, ventilation and time limits are up for discussion.

One of the changes earmarked is the scrapping of the time limit of one hour and 45 minutes for indoor dining when pubs and restaurants reopen on July 26.

The industry is also calling for normal trading hours to resume.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Restaurants Association of Ireland Chief Executive Adrian Cummins said the RAI has a “bone of contention” over when customers will have to present their proof of vaccination.

Cummins said it should be required at the point of sale in certain premises, such as food courts, as businesses would otherwise have to employ additional staff.

He said he does not expect that numbers who are allowed to sit together at tables will change.

“We want to make sure everyone is on board, it’s vital that when we reopen our businesses, hopefully from next week, that that is the end, there’s no going back and we have to start living with Covid in the future as an industry and as an economy and society,” he said.

Tomorrow Cabinet will give the final sign off on the reopening of indoor dining in pubs and restaurants.

Donohoe said he is “hopeful” that the plan to allow reopening next Monday will go ahead but government has to be satisfied that it is consistent with what “is necessary from a public health point of view”.

There is “no certainty” when it comes to Covid-19, said the minister, but added that the safest way to balance and reduced the risk is to follow the protocols that have been agreed with the industry.

The minister said the vaccination programme is making good progress, with more than 350,000 doses administered each week over the last five weeks.

“We in the battle between infections and injections of vaccinations, we are making such progress,” he said.

He said the country is in a battle with a disease that is “pitiless and always evolving” but the government has to look at “how to have a society that is more safely and sustainably open”.

“Hospitality has been open in many other countries now for quite a while and in fact other countries are now looking at how they can implement forms of a system that’s quite similar to what I hope we’re going to be able to implement,” he said.