#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 13 July 2021
Advertisement

Government and hospitality groups meeting today to finalise plans for indoor dining reopening

Opposition parties will also be briefed on the plans, which they have described as discriminatory.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 7:43 AM
1 hour ago 3,579 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5493625
Image: Shutterstock/junpiiiiiiiiiii
Image: Shutterstock/junpiiiiiiiiiii

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ARE holding another round of talks with representatives from the hospitality industry today to finalise plans for reopening indoor dining.

It comes after the cabinet yesterday signed off on a phased approach which will see indoor hospitality return, initially to people who can produce verifiable evidence of vaccination or immunity from Covid-19.

Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association said it is the first time, over the course of the pandemic, that the hospitality sector is “at the frontline” developing public health guidelines directly with officials.

The chief executive of the lobby group heralded the development as “progress”. 

Opposition politicians will also be briefed about the policy today. Parties including Sinn Féin, Labour, and the Social Democrats have raised concerns that the exclusion of unvaccinated people from indoor dining is discriminatory.

Legislation agreed by the Cabinet yesterday will allow people aged under 18, who are accompanied by a vaccinated or recovered parent or guardian, access to indoor dining – as a result, social distancing measures will be in place.  

Unvaccinated hospitality workers will also be permitted to have a drink or meal in their place of work.

The EU Digital Green Certificate will be used as an indoor dining pass, however, the use of other medical documentation is still under consideration.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The legislation is aimed to be passed by the Dáil this week and to come into force next week, or by 26 July at the very latest.

Detailed operational guidelines are set to be published by Fáilte Ireland in the coming days, with a strong emphasis on effective ventilation expected.  

The Cabinet will further discuss indoor dining legislation along with details of the summer economic statement.

The heads of a bill to update the 2001 Mental Health Act, which is set to review the role of families in the treatment and care of an individual’s mental health, is also set to be discussed.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie