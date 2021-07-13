Government and hospitality groups meeting today to finalise plans for indoor dining reopening

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ARE holding another round of talks with representatives from the hospitality industry today to finalise plans for reopening indoor dining.

It comes after the cabinet yesterday signed off on a phased approach which will see indoor hospitality return, initially to people who can produce verifiable evidence of vaccination or immunity from Covid-19.

Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association said it is the first time, over the course of the pandemic, that the hospitality sector is “at the frontline” developing public health guidelines directly with officials.

The chief executive of the lobby group heralded the development as “progress”.

Opposition politicians will also be briefed about the policy today. Parties including Sinn Féin, Labour, and the Social Democrats have raised concerns that the exclusion of unvaccinated people from indoor dining is discriminatory.

Legislation agreed by the Cabinet yesterday will allow people aged under 18, who are accompanied by a vaccinated or recovered parent or guardian, access to indoor dining – as a result, social distancing measures will be in place.

Unvaccinated hospitality workers will also be permitted to have a drink or meal in their place of work.

The EU Digital Green Certificate will be used as an indoor dining pass, however, the use of other medical documentation is still under consideration.

The legislation is aimed to be passed by the Dáil this week and to come into force next week, or by 26 July at the very latest.

Detailed operational guidelines are set to be published by Fáilte Ireland in the coming days, with a strong emphasis on effective ventilation expected.

The Cabinet will further discuss indoor dining legislation along with details of the summer economic statement.

The heads of a bill to update the 2001 Mental Health Act, which is set to review the role of families in the treatment and care of an individual’s mental health, is also set to be discussed.