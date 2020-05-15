Varadkar says indoor construction such as home renovations will not be permitted during Phase One

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has today outlined the type of construction work which will be permitted to resume as he confirmed some slight easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Varadkar announced this evening that Phase One of the plans to re-open Ireland will begin on Monday.

He said that those who can work outside, such as construction workers, gardeners and landscapers can now return.

Retail outlets that are primarily outdoors will be allowed to re-open as well under the guidelines. That means garden centres, farmers’ markets and hardware stores can open once again.

Crucially homeware outlets will not reopen yet, despite being named on the government’s roadmap as shops that could re-open in Phase One.

However, these people can only return if their job does not involve working indoors.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the advice received from medical bosses means that only specific jobs have received the go-ahead to resume.

He said: “From Monday we will be able to meet small groups of up to 4 people outside, while keeping at least two metres apart. Some people involved mainly in outdoor work will be able to start working again, for example, construction workers, gardeners, and people tending to allotments.”

Source: gov.ie

Indoor construction refers to certain projects such as home renovations. Installations of fittings and internal renovations will not be allowed under Phase One guidelines.

However, new builds will be allowed to be completed, according to Minister for the Diaspora & International Development, Ciaran Cannon. This will encompass some form of indoor work.

That’s a new build and indoor work in that context is permitted. What isn’t permitted is indoor work/renovations on existing buildings. It would make no sense to allow construction on new builds to commence and then shut down again once tradesmen begin to work indoors. — Ciaran Cannon (@ciarancannon) May 15, 2020 Source: Ciaran Cannon /Twitter

At the start of the month, Varadkar announced a five-step plan – which can be read in full here – for lifting the measures put in place by the government to slow the spread of Covid-19.