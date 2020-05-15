This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 15 May, 2020
Varadkar says indoor construction such as home renovations will not be permitted during Phase One

Those who can work outside can now return to work.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 15 May 2020, 5:10 PM
38 minutes ago 7,094 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5100123

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has today outlined the type of construction work which will be permitted to resume as he confirmed some slight easing of Covid-19 restrictions. 

Varadkar announced this evening that Phase One of the plans to re-open Ireland will begin on Monday. 

He said that those who can work outside, such as construction workers, gardeners and landscapers can now return.

Retail outlets that are primarily outdoors will be allowed to re-open as well under the guidelines. That means garden centres, farmers’ markets and hardware stores can open once again. 

Crucially homeware outlets will not reopen yet, despite being named on the government’s roadmap as shops that could re-open in Phase One. 

However, these people can only return if their job does not involve working indoors. 

Speaking to reporters, he said that the advice received from medical bosses means that only specific jobs have received the go-ahead to resume.

He said: “From Monday we will be able to meet small groups of up to 4 people outside, while keeping at least two metres apart.  Some people involved mainly in outdoor work will be able to start working again, for example, construction workers, gardeners, and people tending to allotments.”

Screenshot 2020-05-15 at 5.33.13 PM Source: gov.ie

Indoor construction refers to certain projects such as home renovations. Installations of fittings and internal renovations will not be allowed under Phase One guidelines. 

However, new builds will be allowed to be completed, according to Minister for the Diaspora & International Development, Ciaran Cannon. This will encompass some form of indoor work.

At the start of the month, Varadkar announced a five-step plan – which can be read in full here – for lifting the measures put in place by the government to slow the spread of Covid-19.

