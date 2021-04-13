#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 13 April 2021
Advertisement

Drop of 6.4% in industrial emissions last year - but not for dairy and pharma

This compares with a decrease of approximately 11-12% across Europe.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 4:47 PM
17 minutes ago 614 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5408483
Image: Shutterstock/Neil Tackaberry
Image: Shutterstock/Neil Tackaberry

EMISSIONS FROM IRISH power generation and industrial companies fell 6.4% – 0.9 million tonnes – last year, according to a report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

This compares with a decrease of approximately 11-12% across Europe.

In its preliminary analysis of greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, the EPA credited the decrease in emissions to the impact of lower production in some industrial sectors during the pandemic, combined with a significant drop in power generation emissions.

According to data from the EPA, power generation emissions dropped by 8.4% as a result of the “strong presence” of renewable energy – mainly wind generation – and less use of fossil fuels, such as peat, in our energy mix.

The EPA notes that in contrast, emissions from the ESB coal-fired plant at Moneypoint increased by almost 27% last year, “mainly due to increased demand for balance on the National Grid”.

Aside from power generation, the decrease in industrial emissions collectively is 3.5% – with cement industries recording a drop of 5.7%. 

However, EPA Senior Manager Dr Maria Martin notes that many companies in the industrial sectors are seeing an increase in greenhouse gas emission every year.

In 2020, the dairy processing industry showed a 4% increase while emissions from pharmachem industries increased by 10.9%.

“We welcome the overall decrease in greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 from large industry and power generation. However, underlying this decrease are some contrasting trends. An increase in the use of renewables in the power generation sector – coupled with the impact of Covid-19 – leads to less emissions,” said Dr Martin.

“There are, nevertheless, many companies in the industrial sectors, such as dairy processing and pharmachem, where emissions are increasing year on year.”

Related Reads

29.03.21 Opinion: Ireland's green energy plans have a big tech data centre problem
28.03.21 Opinion: We failed to prepare for pandemics, we cannot do the same with climate change

A “positive development” she says is that the price of carbon in the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) has continued to rise from just under €31 per tonne at the end of 2020 to €43 per tonne currently.

“It is not yet clear if this will be sufficient and stable enough to drive emissions reductions,” she added.

The EU emissions trading system is the European Union’s system for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances from electricity generation, industry and aviation – with the EPA the competent authority for the system’s implementation in Ireland. 

According to the body, Ireland’s reported emissions for 2020 added up to a total of 13.28m tonnes.

Snag_11ff20c Source: EPA

Meanwhile, the only airline showing an increase in emissions in 2019 and 2020 were those that specialise in air freight. Aviation emissions from flights within the European Economic Area reported to Ireland decreased by 63 per cent compared to 2019, to 4.74 million tonnes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The government has committed to an ambitious 51% reduction in 2018-level carbon emissions by 2030, plans for which will be set out in the first two so-called ‘carbon budgets’.

It’s hoped this reduction will be achieved through targeting the transport sector and industry, as well as an increased reliance on renewable energy.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie