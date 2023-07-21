Infant boy in critical condition airlifted to hospital after incident in Waterford

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AN INFANT BOY is said to be in a critical condition after being airflifted to hospital following an incident in Co Waterford, according to gardaí.
Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the incident at a private property in Dungarvan which was reported to them this afternoon.
A spokesman said: “An infant boy appears to have been involved in a collision with a vehicle.”
The boy was taken from the by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital.
- Press Association
