Infant boy in critical condition airlifted to hospital after incident in Waterford

AN INFANT BOY is said to be in a critical condition after being airflifted to hospital following an incident in Co Waterford, according to gardaí.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the incident at a private property in Dungarvan which was reported to them this afternoon.

A spokesman said: “An infant boy appears to have been involved in a collision with a vehicle.”

The boy was taken from the by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

- Press Association