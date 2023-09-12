Some surgeries cancelled at Beaumont Hospital due to fly infestation in operating theatres

BEAUMONT HOSPITAL in Dublin had to cancel elective surgeries yesterday and today due to a fruit fly infestation in two operating theatres, The Journal understands.

A deep clean of multiple operating theatres, including and beyond the two affected by the infestation has been taking place.

At least five of the hospital’s eleven operating theatres have been closed to allow for the infestation to be dealt with.

Staff at the northside Dublin hospital were sent email updates about the cancellation of procedures earlier this week.

Each theatre suite at the hospital has an attached anaesthetic room. There is also a designated reception area and patient recovery room in the operating theatre department.

The remaining operating theatres remain open and operational, and emergency procedures are continuing as normal.

It is understood staff have not been told what caused the infestation in the first place.

Brendan Ryan, co-founder and director of the Irish Pest Control Association, told The Journal that fly infestations are generally dealt with by an expert searching the location and dealing with the source, before cleaning takes place.

“It’s simply a matter to do with housekeeping – you deal with the source and that that’s largely the end of it.”

The Journal asked Beaumont Hospital for comment on the cancellations earlier today. No response had been received at the time of publication.