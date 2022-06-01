#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 1 June 2022
Over eight in ten will monitor spending more closely this year, An Post says

The poll examined spending and money management habits.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 5:53 PM
48 minutes ago 782 Views 0 Comments
Image: Image: Shutterstock
Image: Image: Shutterstock

OVER EIGHT IN ten will monitor spending more closely this year, according to An Post Money poll. 

Among the two in three of those surveyed who don’t currently use an app to help manage their money, nearly half are interested in using one.

The survey of over 1,000 Irish people by Red C Research was carried out on behalf of An Post Money to uncover the spending and money management habits of people in Ireland in 2022.  

It comes as debate has continued in the Dáil today over inflation, with the government getting accused of being “painfully out of touch” on the mounting cost-of-living pressures facing families across Ireland. 

The An Post Money survey was done as part of An Post Money’s launch for Money Manager, a new smart budgeting tool run by the service which attempts to give customers a better understanding of their financial behaviour.

Debbie Byrne, managing director of An Post’s retail department, said the company is trying to move into helping customers more with their personal finances. 

“With inflation at the highest rate since 2000, now more than ever, we’re all scrutinising our finances – where they are going, what we’re spending our money on and how we can save more on our outgoings,” Byrne said.

Eoghan Dalton
