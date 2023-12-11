Advertisement

Monday 11 December 2023
Advertising watchdog clamps down on posts from Irish influencers not marked as ads

Influencers have to clearly indicate when a post is sponsored by a brand.
1 hour ago

THE ADVERTISING AUTHORITY of Ireland (ASAI) has upheld several complaints against influencers and advertisers over sponsored content on social media that was not clearly marked as advertising.

In its latest round of investigations, the watchdog upheld 9 out of 11 complaints in full. 

These advertisements were placed across a variety of platforms including direct mail, TV, point-of-sale, outdoors, and on social media. 

Four of the upheld complaints were against ads on influencers’ social media accounts. 

A complaint was successfully made against Volkswagen Wexford over posts on an influencer’s social media that were not marked out as ads. 

The influencer made posts, reels and stories featuring Volkswagen Wexford products, without any disclosure about the ambassador brand relationship between the company and the advertiser. 

The posts were amended to include “#ambassador” in the caption. 

A similar complaint was upheld against Dylan Oaks Jewellery over sponsored posts on an influencer’s social media, with one only disclosing the advertisement relationship by writing the letters ‘sp’ in white, on the white background of a photo (with sp standing for “sponsored post”. 

The advertising authority also took action over complaints on the same grounds against Romayo’s Diner Santry and Dental Options. 

A successful complaint was made against Carroll’s Irish Gifts  over an ad on their website for a scarf they marketed as the “perfect Irish gift”. The complainant had objected because the scarf was not made in Ireland, and therefore the ad was misleading. 

A complaint was upheld against Harvey Norman for a TV ad that featured an electric scooter and claimed it was “perfect for commuters”. 

The complainant objected to the ad, as the legal status of scooters in Ireland, which makes it difficult to use them in public without getting them taxed or insured, means that they are not ideal for commuters. 

A complaint was upheld against Asics Kildare for a poster outside advertising a 3 for 2 sale in the “entire store” that had an asterisk, with small writing below that said “exclusions may apply”. The ASAI found the ad to be misleading. 

One complainant who had booked a holiday with Loveholidays after seeing an ad that offered an“All-inclusive holiday to the Aqua Fantasy Aquapark Hotel and Spa” in Turkey, took issue because at the time they visited the waterpark was closed. Their complaint was upheld. 

The CEO of the ASAI, Orla Twomey said that this latest round of investigations into complaints showed the “important role” the authority plays in ensuring ads are “legal, truthful, decent and honest for all Irish consumers”. 

“The ASAI also provides a free and confidential copy advice service to the advertising industry to help them create responsible ads that adhere to the advertising code. If an advertiser, agency, or medium has any concerns about a marketing communications’ compliance with the ASAI’s Code, they can contact us and avail of the free and confidential copy advice service,” she added. 

