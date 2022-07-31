Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 31 July 2022
Advertisement

Scheme to house a family on Inis Meáin for a year generating 'huge' interest

The scheme, which includes free rent, has received 560 applications so far.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 31 Jul 2022, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,003 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5827889
A house on Inis Méain
Image: Alamy
A house on Inis Méain
A house on Inis Méain
Image: Alamy

A SCHEME TO house a family on Inis Meáin for a year with free rent has garnered “huge interest” from applicants in Ireland and abroad.

The scheme is aimed at a family with a functional level of Irish, with children in pre-school or primary school.

Mairéad Ní Fhátharta, the caothairleach of Comhlacht Fobartha Inis Meáin (the Inis Meáin development body) and the principal of the island’s secondary school, told The Journal that the response to the advertised scheme has been overwhelmingly positive.


“These are ordinary families living in Ireland who want to experience this and want to immerse themselves in the language, who want to live in rural areas for a while.”

Inis Meáin, the middle of the three Aran Islands, has a preschool, primary school and secondary school.
pupils-of-colaiste-naomh-eoin-on-inis-meain-aran-islands-await-the-arrival-of-taoiseach-leo-varadkar-for-a-visit-to-mark-its-establishment-as-a-single-entity-school Students from Coláiste Naomh Eoin on Inis Meáin Source: Alamy
She added that there have been a number of international applicants, including “huge interest from Canada”, and an Australian radio station has reached out to the Comhlacht to promote the scheme.

Ní Fhátharta’s school, Coláiste Naomh Eoin, has students from all over Ireland on boarding grants and funded schemes, but this is the first time that the rent-free aspect for a family has been used.

She noted, however, that the family will have to sustain themselves: “Rent free does not mean bill free.”

The successful family will be able to move to Inis Meáin in September, and applicants with “a command of the [Irish] language” will be prioritised to enable them to integrate into the school and the community.

For remote workers, the island has a newly opened remote working hub as part of the Gteic scheme for Gaeltacht areas.

Ní Fhátharta said: “To live on an offshore ssland is not something that you can just decide to do one day, without some kind of incentive.”

But “the benefits are huge – becoming fluent in the Irish language, to experience something so unique.”

The closing date for applications is 10 August.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie