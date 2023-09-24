Initiative encouraging men to join priesthood launched as numbers dwindle

ONE OF IRELAND’S LARGEST Catholic Dioceses has begun a year-long initiative to encourage men to consider joining the priesthood.

The diocese of Killaloe – which encompasses parts of Clare, Tipperary, Offaly, Limerick and Laois – launched the initiative in response to dwindling priest numbers.

Currently, just over half of the Diocese’s 58 parishes are served by a resident priest.

Dubbed the ‘Year for Vocations to the Diocesan Priesthood’, Vocations Director Fr. Iggy McCormack said he is hopeful the three vocations recorded in the Diocese during the past 12 months can be built on.

“Geographically, we are the third largest Diocese in the country and it has become increasingly difficult to maintain full cover across the five counties due to retirements and a lower number of vocations,” he explained.

“The idea of young men taking up a vocation has arguably become more countercultural in recent years, but we are very hopeful that we can build on recent progress.”

Visits to parishes across the Diocese will begin next weekend in Ennis followed by visits to Nenagh, Birr and Castleconnell in October.

Fr. McCormack, who is also principal of St. Flannan’s College in Ennis, said these visits are aimed at kickstarting conversations within family groups, with local priests and in communities across the Diocese on the vocation of priesthood.

He encouraged any man who has been considering a vocation to speak with their local priest.

Former Fianna Fáil county councillor, Mark Nestor also spoke of the contentment he has gained from choosing to join the priesthood.

Nestor, a former secondary school teacher, entered the National Seminary at Saint Patrick’s College Maynooth last week having spent the past year at the Royal English College of St Alban in Valladolid, Spain.

Nestor stepped down from Clare County Council last September to begin his ecumenical studies.

He became Clare’s youngest councillor when he was elected in the 2019 local elections when he contested a seat for the first time.

“The support I have received from family, friends and the Diocese over the last two years has been phenomenal. I would encourage anyone who feels they have a vocation to priesthood to reach out and talk about their vocation,” he said.

In April of this year it was reported that just 20 seminarians were studying to become Catholic priests for Ireland’s 26 dioceses at the national seminary in Maynooth.

Founded in 1795, the Maynooth seminary once accommodated as many as 500 seminarians. However, since the 1970s that number has been in steep decline.