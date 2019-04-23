Poll: Would you protest against a supervised injection centre in your area?

IF A DRUG injecting centre was opened in your area, would you protest against it?

Drug injecting centres provide addicts with a safer, sterile environment in which to inject heroin, cocaine or other drugs under the supervision of a medical professional.

In the latest episode of our podcast The Explainer, we discuss why the principal of a Dublin primary school doesn’t want such a centre 300m from their front door.

So we’re asking, would you protest against a supervised injection centre in your area?

