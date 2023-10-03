Residents say they've 'no option' but to consider seeking injunction to keep Castletown entrance open

LOCAL RESIDENTS OF Celbridge have said they have “no other option left” but to seek an injunction in order to keep the M4 entrance to Castletown House open.

Talks between the Office of Public Works (OPW) and the private owners of the land attempting to solve a dispute over the closure of the entrance broke down on Friday.

The private owners of a 235 acre Kildare site have attempted to limit road access in preparation for developments on the site, including by closing the entrance off the M4 motorway last month.

The route was popular with walkers, families and cyclists.

The OPW, which failed to secure the private land after being outbid at auction earlier this year, reengaged with the owners on 15 September in an attempt to reach an agreement – holding off the closure for “at least two weeks”.

The entrance was closed on Saturday and the OPW asked residents to “cooperate with the landowners’ request that the public should not access or traverse their lands”.

The 225 acres of the estate and the house itself are still owned by the state and operated by the OPW, however the M4 entrance lies on the now privately owned land.

Local residents and members of the ‘Save Castletown’ committee believe asking people solely to use the alternative entrance is an “unacceptable solution”.

The group protested outside the grounds ahead of the original closure date in September and are now calling for the OPW to reverse its plans and are considering seeking an injunction to stop any changes.

Chairperson of the committee Kevin Mullen said that the “deep frustration” arises out of a ruling last year determined that the proposed alternative route for traffic was “a wholly inappropriate choice for vehicular access”.

This has not changed, and we are now in deep discussion with a team of legal advisors to seek an injunction as we feel this is the only option left open to us.”

Residents believe the entrance of the Celbridge main street is unsuitable and the addition of a new car park could disrupt the existing infrastructure or local environment.

The decision will have a “devastating impact on Castletown itself and the people of Celbridge, Leixlip, Maynooth, Lucan, Straffan and beyond”, according to the committee group.

Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan said in a social media post last week that the breakdown in negotiations means the State must “take legal action to ensure the protection of a State-owned stately mansion” through way of injunction.

“It is imperative that this action be taken forthwith,” he added.

The OPW began plans to provide the alternative entrance with a car park which was blocked by residents during a protest, last month.

The Journal contacted the OPW for a response although did not reply in time for publication.