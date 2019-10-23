This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

INM announces closure of Citywest printing plant with over 80 job losses

The decision was taken after a continuing decline in circulation and advertising revenue in the sector.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 8:05 PM
6 minutes ago 613 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4864578
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

INDEPENDENT NEWS AND Media (INM) is to close its printing plant in Citywest in Dublin early next year with a loss of 84 jobs.

A spokesperson for the media group said this evening that the decision was taken after a continuing decline in circulation and advertising revenue in the sector.

At the start of this month, the firm – which publishes titles including the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent – announced a voluntary severance scheme for staff working in the printing plant which two-thirds of staff there had volunteered to accept. 

This was “far in excess” of the numbers expected, the spokesman said, adding this also became a factor.

“With this in mind and coupled with the continued decline in circulation and advertising revenues we have decided with regret that we should instead move to a controlled closure of the Citywest printing plant in early 2020,” they said. 

“We fully appreciate the impact of the decision to close the printing plant on the staff who have not applied for Voluntary Redundancy and we now intend to enter into immediate discussions with these staff and their representatives,” the company said.

Staff were informed of the decision today. 

In a statement this evening, SIPTU Organiser, Martin Mannion, said: “The closure of this plant is a massive blow to the workers and the wider print industry in Ireland. It is deeply disappointing that a profitable company has made such a decision which affects the entire workforce of nearly 80 people.”

He added: “In talks with management our priority will be attempting to ensure that a compulsory redundancy situation is avoided. This will include discussing the potential for the continued operation of the facility and the possibility of agreeing a redundancy package that will help protect the financial future of the affected workers.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie