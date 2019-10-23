INM announces closure of Citywest printing plant with over 80 job losses

INDEPENDENT NEWS AND Media (INM) is to close its printing plant in Citywest in Dublin early next year with a loss of 84 jobs.

A spokesperson for the media group said this evening that the decision was taken after a continuing decline in circulation and advertising revenue in the sector.

At the start of this month, the firm – which publishes titles including the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent – announced a voluntary severance scheme for staff working in the printing plant which two-thirds of staff there had volunteered to accept.

This was “far in excess” of the numbers expected, the spokesman said, adding this also became a factor.

“With this in mind and coupled with the continued decline in circulation and advertising revenues we have decided with regret that we should instead move to a controlled closure of the Citywest printing plant in early 2020,” they said.

“We fully appreciate the impact of the decision to close the printing plant on the staff who have not applied for Voluntary Redundancy and we now intend to enter into immediate discussions with these staff and their representatives,” the company said.

Staff were informed of the decision today.

In a statement this evening, SIPTU Organiser, Martin Mannion, said: “The closure of this plant is a massive blow to the workers and the wider print industry in Ireland. It is deeply disappointing that a profitable company has made such a decision which affects the entire workforce of nearly 80 people.”

He added: “In talks with management our priority will be attempting to ensure that a compulsory redundancy situation is avoided. This will include discussing the potential for the continued operation of the facility and the possibility of agreeing a redundancy package that will help protect the financial future of the affected workers.”