760 hospital patients on trolleys today, says INMO

SOME 760 PEOPLE are in Irish hospitals without a bed today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) – the joint-highest number ever recorded by the representative group.

The highest number of patients on trolleys ever recorded by the INMO was 760 on 6 January 2020.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that that number was “unacceptably high” but “entirely predictable”.

She said:

This level of overcrowding is a danger to patients and staff alike

“The HSE, Government and each individual hospital group must take urgent action today and pull every lever available to them to ease the pressure in our hospitals.”

The INMO has this morning urged the worst-impacted hospitals to enact their emergency protocols.

“The INMO has been calling on the HSE and Government to take extraordinary measures, including the complete use of private hospitals and curtailment of non-urgent elective care since the summer,” Ní Sheaghdha said. “It is not too late to bring private hospitals on the pitch. We cannot accept this level of unsafety for patients and staff.”

“Today’s record overcrowding was entirely predictable. The INMO has been warning this was going to happen. Medics have been doing the same.

Warnings from those who are working on the frontline should not fall on deaf ears.

“Behind these figures,” Ní Sheaghdha continued, “are patients who are being stripped of their dignity and privacy while being deemed sick enough to be admitted to hospital.

“We know that more often than not our members are working in conditions that are unsafely staffed, meaning that providing safe care in an overcrowded environment is impossible.

“It is clear that our public health service cannot cope with this level of overcrowding. Serious and immediate intervention is needed today from the new Taoiseach and the Minister for Health.”

The Department of Health and the HSE have been contacted for comment.

In a statement today, Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane said: “Emergency department dysfunction such as this is a symptom of everything going wrong at the same time in a health service which does not have enough capacity.

“”The root problem is in the speed of decision making in investment and reform, and a failure to retain, as well as train, enough healthcare workers,” he said.