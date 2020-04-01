INMO set to meet health officials to discuss proposed shared accommodation for healthcare staff

THE IRISH NURSES and Midwives Organisation has said that it hasn’t yet been consulted on reported new advice for nurses and healthcare workers to share accommodation during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Last night, RTÉ reported that new recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team would lead to some healthworkers potentially moving into alternative accommodation and moving out of shared homes to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This morning, speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Sean O’Rourke, INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said that the union had not been consulted or informed of any plan.

She said that the union will meet with the HSE this afternoon to get details on such a proposal.

“We would have to ask our members what exactly they thought of it,” Ni Sheaghdha said.

“There is a proposal that accommodation would be provided for those that work, and also share accommodation,” she said.

“In some instances people do share but they might not share with the people they work in the same location with. We’d have to see geography – how they get to and from work – all the facts would have to be taken into account. That requires a conversation.”

The total number of coronavirus cases in Ireland now stands at 3,235. A significant proportion of all cases are healthcare workers.

Childcare

The INMO said that one of the main concerns was providing childcare for healthcare workers.

“If healthcare workers are to attend work, the childcare arrangements have to be thought of as well,” Ni Sheaghdha said.

She said that she was expecting an announcement from the government this evening on the issue.

“I think it has to happen very quickly,” she said.