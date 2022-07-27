Man arrested over €2.5 million drugs seizure yesterday

GARDAÍ SEIZED OVER €2.5 million of heroin, cannabis and cocaine from south inner city Dublin during a raid yesterday.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime, Garda personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by the Special Crime Task Force carried out a search yesterday.

A vehicle was stopped shortly after 5pm by Gardaí and a search was conducted at a residential premises in the south inner city area of Dublin.

15kg of heroin, with an estimated value of €2.1m, 22kg of cannabis herb with a value of €440,000 and cocaine believed to be worth €35,000 was seized.

£43,000 in cash (sterling) was recovered along with a hydraulic press, a vacuum packing machine, communication devices and other drug paraphernalia.



A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in connection with this operation.

He is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Kilmainham Garda Station.

Commenting on yesterday’s operation, Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland, the Head of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau said – “An Garda Síochána, through the activities of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau is committed to the objectives of Operation Tara, and targeting those drug trafficking networks who cause the most serious harm to our communities.”

“This operation has prevented significant quantities of illicit drugs from being trafficked at street level”.