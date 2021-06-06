Man due in court charged with the assault of a woman in her 60s in Cork

A MAN IS due before the district court this evening charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman in recent days.

The man was arrested by gardaí following the assault of a woman in her 60s at a house in Innishannon, Co Cork on Friday afternoon.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the man, who is in his 30′s, will appear at a special sitting of Bandon District Court this evening.

The woman remains in Cork University Hospital in a critical condition.

Sources said that the arrested man is known to the victim.