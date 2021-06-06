#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man due in court charged with the assault of a woman in her 60s in Cork

The woman, who is in her 60s and known to the man, is in a critical condition in hospital.

By Niall O'Connor Sunday 6 Jun 2021, 11:01 AM
A MAN IS due before the district court this evening charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman in recent days.

The man was arrested by gardaí following the assault of a woman in her 60s at a house in Innishannon, Co Cork on Friday afternoon. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the man, who is in his 30′s, will appear at a special sitting of Bandon District Court this evening.

The woman remains in Cork University Hospital in a critical condition.

She had been taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she is currently in a critical condition.  Sources said that the arrested man is known to the victim.

Niall O'Connor
