Man due in court charged with the assault of a woman in her 60s in Cork

A MAN IS due before the district court this evening charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman in recent days.
The man was arrested by gardaí following the assault of a woman in her 60s at a house in Innishannon, Co Cork on Friday afternoon.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that the man, who is in his 30′s, will appear at a special sitting of Bandon District Court this evening.
The woman remains in Cork University Hospital in a critical condition.
Sources said that the arrested man is known to the victim.
