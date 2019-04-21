Innocent gangland victim Roy Collins' mother Carmel dies following long illness

Carmel Collins with her husband Stephen in 2009 Source: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in for Carmel Collins, mother of innocent gangland murder victim Roy Collins, following her death today.

Ms Collins, in her 60s, from Flood Street, Killalee, Limerick, “passed away peacefully” at Milford Hospice earlier after a long illness.

The mother of five, along with her husband Steve and four other children, returned to her native city in recent years after living abroad under a garda relocation programme.

The family came under sustained threat from the notorious Dundon criminal gang who murdered Ms Collins’s son Roy in 2009.

Her death comes just 12 days after the tenth anniversary of her son’s killing.

Innocent businessman and father of two Roy, (35), was shot dead at his arcade business in Roxboro on 9 April 2009.

Three men, including Dundon gang boss, Wayne Dundon, and gang members Nathan Killeen, and James Dillon, all are serving life sentences for Mr Collins’s murder.

The Collins family led a 5,000 strong march in Limerick in 2009, which led to increased and tougher anti-gangland legislation.

Several new gangland laws were established including the introduction of non-jury courts for these crimes, the use of surveillance by gardaí, and making it a criminal offense to be a member of a criminal gang.

Roy’s brother Steve has taken charge at the family’s pub on Glentworth Street which is located across the road from the Limerick Garda Divisional Headquarters on Henry Street.

‘Loving person’

Hundreds of tributes have appeared online to Ms Collins who was left devastated by her son’s murder and the family’s hellish ordeal.

“R.i.p you are with your beloved son again xxx,” one person wrote.

“rip Carmel you were a wonderful and loving person,” said another.

Many more extended their “condolences” to the Collins family.

Ms Collins is survived by “her loving husband Steve, sons Paul, Steven Jnr. & Ryan, daughter Leanne, grandchildren, daughters-in-law & partners, sisters, brothers, the extended Lee & Collins families & large circle of friends,” her obituary notice published online stated.

Ms Collins will be “reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (April 23rd) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral.”

“Requiem Mass Wednesday (April 24th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.”