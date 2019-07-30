This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 30 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Siblings of man who was killed by his tenant take action over inquest into his death

Thomas O’Gorman was killed between 11 January and 12 January 2014 at his home in Castleknock.

By Aodhan O Faolain Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 8:05 AM
36 minutes ago 4,730 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4745335
File photo of a picture of the late Tom O'Gorman.
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
File photo of a picture of the late Tom O'Gorman.
File photo of a picture of the late Tom O'Gorman.
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

THE SIBLINGS OF a landlord brutally killed by his tenant have launched a High Court challenge against a coroner’s refusal to conduct an “enhanced” inquest into his death.

Thomas O’Gorman was killed between 11 January and 12 January 2014 at his home in Beech Park Avenue, Castleknock, Dublin 15.

In 2015 his tenant Saverio Bellante (aged 40) admitted killing O’Gorman and eating his body parts.

A jury at the Central Criminal Court found Bellante not guilty of murder by reason of insanity and placed him in the care of the Central Mental Hospital, where he currently remains.

The High Court heard yesterday from lawyers of O’Gorman’s siblings, Paul and Catherine O’Gorman, that the coroner for the District of Dublin is due to resume an inquest into Thomas O’Gorman’s death in late September.

The inquest was adjourned from time to time to allow the trial proceed and for the submission of various documents.

Ciaran Craven SC for the O’Gormans told the court that his clients want a European Convention for Human Rights Article 2 compliant inquest into their brother’s death to be conducted by the coroner.

Counsel said this could be best described as “an enhanced inquest” in order to address concerns they have about the circumstances of their brother’s death.

Counsel said the reasons for seeking the enhanced inquest was because Bellante’s trial was insufficient for the purpose of a proper investigation into the killing.

Concerned about evidence 

The family was concerned about evidence from the trial that Bellante’s actions may have been attributable to the manner in which is schizophrenic illness was managed by the HSE and his treating consultant psychiatrist.

In addition, the family believe there were systemic failures in relation to Bellante’s treatment.

Bellante’s medical treatment changed before he had an acute psychotic episode which caused him to kill O’Gorman, it is claimed. In addition, there has been no investigation by any regulator into the circumstances giving rise to or surrounding the death.

No inquiry as to how Bellante was treated by the HSE has taken place, added counsel. The family sought an enhanced inquest, but that request was refused last May by the coroner.

Counsel said it is his client’s claim that the coroner erred when refusing to conduct an enhanced inquest.

The coroner had when considering the application made findings of fact without any evidence, and failed to take relevant considerations into account, counsel added.

In their action, they seek an order quashing the coroner’s decision of 2 May not to conduct an inquest that complies with Article 2 of the ECHR.

They also seek an order directing the coroner to conduct such an inquest.

They further seek declarations including that the Coroner’s decision not to have an enhanced inquest was unreasonable and irrational, void and of no effect.

Permission to bring the proceedings was granted on an ex parte basis by Mr Justice Seamus Noonan yesterday.

The judge who put a stay on the inquest from proceeding pending the outcome of the action made the matter returnable to a date in November.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie