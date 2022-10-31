Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 31 October 2022
Instagram investigating issue as 'thousands' told their accounts have been suspended

The social media giant has confirmed it is working to fix the unusual issue.

1 hour ago 5,521 Views 2 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

INSTAGRAM HAS TOLD its users it is “looking into” an issue which has seen people told they are suspended from the platform.

Users of the social media app around the world have reported being unable to access their profiles and instead are being shown a message saying their account has been suspended from the platform for 30 days.

The service status monitoring website DownDetector has recorded thousands of users reporting the problem.

In a tweet from the official Instagram Communications account, the Meta-owned company said: “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account.

“We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience.”

The company has not yet offered any further details on what has caused the unusual issue.

Some users still able to get onto the platform have reported seeing large drops in their follower numbers as the suspended accounts hit by the issue disappear from the site.

Last week, fellow Meta company WhatsApp suffered an outage which knocked the hugely popular messaging platform offline for around two hours.

