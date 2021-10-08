Facebook apologises as social media users report app outages

FACEBOOK HAS SAID it is aware that some people are “having trouble” accessing some of its apps this evening.

Many social media users have this evening complained that Instagram is offline.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook said in a tweet.

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience,” it said.

Instagram said in a tweet: “We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now. We’re sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix.”

This comes after a major Facebook outage on Monday took the social network, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, offline for more than five hours.

Billions of the platforms’ users had been left unable to get online on Monday by the fault, which the company said was “an outage caused not by malicious activity, but an error of our own making”.

It remains unclear what has caused this evening’s fault.