Instagram rolls out test hiding likes on posts for Irish users from today

INSTAGRAM IS TESTING a new feature in Ireland from today which will see the total number of likes on posts hidden.

In May the company began testing this new feature in Canada, explaining it wanted followers to focus on the photos and videos they shared and not on how many likes they get.

Now the trial is being extended to Irish users. People using the platform will still be able to see how many people – and who – have liked their own posts by clicking into their likes.

However users will not be able to see numbers of likes on posts that are not their own.

Instagram said it does not want the platform to “feel like a competition” and it wants to see if the change will help users to focus less on likes and more on telling their stories.

Commenting on the test, Tara Hopkins, head of public policy EMEA at Instagram said the company wants people to feel comfortable expressing themselves.

“This includes helping people to focus on the photos and videos they share, not how many likes they get,” she said.

“We are now rolling the test out to more countries so we learn more from our global community and see how this can benefit people’s experiences on Instagram.”