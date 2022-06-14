#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 14 June 2022
Advertisement

Parents of Irish teenage Instagram users can now supervise their child's account

Parents can now send invitations to their teens to initiate supervision tools.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 11:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,813 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5790220
Image: Twitter/MetaNewsroom
Image: Twitter/MetaNewsroom

INSTAGRAM IS INTRODUCING new parental supervision tools for the accounts of teenagers in Ireland, which will allow parents to oversee their profile, set daily use limits and see who they follow and who follows them.

First launched in the US in March, parent company Meta said today that the tools are now being expanded to Ireland, the UK, Japan, Australia, Canada, France and Germany

With the new features, parents will be able to send an invitation to their teenager to initiate the supervision of their account, and once this has been accepted the parent will be able to set daily limits for how long their child can spend on the app and schedule breaks for specific times.

The tools also enable parents to see who their child follows and is followed by, and get information when the teenager reports an account or post on the platform.

Youngsters can also invite a parent to supervise their account.

In addition, parents will be able to view a dashboard showing their child’s daily habits on the platform. It will allow them to set specific times during the day or week when they would like to limit their teen’s use of Instagram.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The parental supervision features automatically end when the child turns 18, Instagram confirmed.

The rollout will coincide with a new “nudges” feature being tested in the UK and Ireland, which will see a notification that encourages them to switch to a different topic on the platform if they are repeatedly looking at the same type of content on the app’s Explore tab.

Instagram said it designed this feature because research has suggested “nudges can be effective for helping people – especially teens – be more mindful of how they’re using social media in the moment”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie