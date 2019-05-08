This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Summer festivals at risk of being cancelled as rocketing insurance premiums throw them into doubt

A Mayo festival has seen its insurance premium jump from €6,500 to €25,000 in just three years.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 8 May 2019, 3:19 PM
1 hour ago 6,154 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4624624
Image: Shutterstock/dwphotos
Image: Shutterstock/dwphotos

THE COST OF rising insurance premiums is putting festivals in Ireland at risk of being cancelled this summer.

Industry members and festival organisers have warned up to 200 festivals might not go ahead this year after a renowned festival in Mayo said it seen an 80% rise in their insurance and could not proceed with this year’s event. 

Ballina Salmon festival has been up and running for 65 years and attracts thousands to the town every year.

Organisers hosted events on the Moy river, as well as a traditional food events, live music in the evenings and a family fun day.

In a statement, the festival’s board cited “increased insurance and general festival costs” as a reason, and said it was with a “heavy heart” they made the decision to call it off.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, committee member Tracy Smith said the insurance premium for the festival has increased almost four-fold over the last three years, with this year’s premium quoted at almost double what it was in 2018.

“In 2016 we paid €6,500, then in 2017 we paid €13,500 thousand,” she said.

“But this year we were looking at a premium of €25,000 and that doesn’t include our own health and safety officer, which would be another €12,000 on top of that.”

As a result, board members decided to cancel the festival – which attracts up to 200,000 visitors from around the world across the five days – with a view to building funds and restarting it a few years down the line.

“Sponsorship has diminished in recent years. We had major sponsorship from Coke and other organisations locally, but their costs could have increased too, so they may not have the sponsorship that they had once given us.

“A few other people joined a steering committee, to look at a few different events and not have so much of an insurance premium but it was taking away from the festival.

“We’re lucky to have such a sizeable festival and we were going ahead with it,” she said. 

“But every year on year we’ve held a world-famous festival and this year would have turned into a mediocre event,” she said.

Smith said the decision caused both “anger and confusion” among locals who expected the five-day festival would go off as planned this year.

Colm Crofty, executive director with the Association of Irish Festivals and Events told TheJournal.ie that a number of other festivals around Ireland have closed in recent years citing insurance issues.

“Festivals are already stretched to breaking point by rocketing insurance costs and this is the thing that will push them over the edge,” he said.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan said she was aware of reports of rising insurance premiums but said it was the remit of junior minister Michael D’Arcy.

“Public liability insurance needs to be looked at and he is looking at that,” she said. 

“There is a small festival scheme run under my own department, it has closed for this year, but people will be in a position to apply for that next year.

“Insurance is something that needs to be addressed in this country… we are looking at measures to try to ensure that people will be in a position to hold these festivals that bring people together in each county and each town in Ireland,” she added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie