This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 8 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government accused of 'washing its hands' of pledge to publish insurance claims database

The Central Bank is to publish its report on the database later this year – but it was meant to have been set up at the end of 2018.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 8 Jul 2019, 5:13 PM
13 minutes ago 865 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4715765
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

FIANNA FÁIL HAS criticised the government for not giving a specific date for the set up of a database that would map trends of motor insurance claims.

The Cost of Motor Insurance Report recommended establishing a National Claims Information Database (NCID) to allow for an in-depth analysis of annual trends in car insurance claims.

In response to a query from Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath, the Department of Finance said that the database would include details such as where claims are settled and the various costs associated with the claims process, but said that it wouldn’t aggregate the data on a claim-by-claim basis as there would be “major data protection implications” including GDPR issues, among other problems.

The Department of Finance said that it was seen as “key to developing an understanding of how claims costs are impacting premiums”, adding that the Central Bank is to begin collecting the required data from insurers and to publish its report later this year.

McGrath criticised the delay in publishing the database, which was meant to be “up and running” in the second quarter of last year.

Unfortunately, the government only got around to legislating for it in July last year and the legislation was finally enacted last December. Based on the response I have received; the government has completely washed its hands of the issue. The Minister only expects a report later this year, but no definitive date is provided.

At the weekend, a tweet went viral of Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty questioning representatives from the insurance industry who appeared in front of the Oireachtas Finance Committee about their claim that 20% of insurance claims were suspected of fraud.

Doherty questioned what proportion of these claims were reported to Gardaí, to which representatives replied only a fraction. Doherty surmised that the number of fraudulent claims was closer to 1% rather than 20%.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, and the Law Society of Ireland were among those who praised Doherty for his questioning of the insurance industry.

“I don’t often agree with Sinn Féin, but I am 100% with Pearse Doherty on fraudulent insurance claims. Insurance industry must do more to reduce costs,” Flanagan tweeted.

Law Society of Ireland Director General Ken Murphy said: “Doherty is to be commended for devastatingly exposing the soaring super-profits insurance companies are enjoying.”

It is also clear that a primary source of false and misleading claims in this public debate is the insurance industry itself.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie