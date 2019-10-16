This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should we hold a referendum on capping insurance payouts?

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested the idea of a referendum yesterday.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 9:27 AM
Ballot boxes at a count centre in Ireland.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IN THE DÁIL yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested that a referendum on capping insurance payouts might be necessary. 

He said that he has asked the Law Reform Commission to undertake a detailed analysis as to whether “constitutionally sound legislation” to cap or limit the amount of damages a court may award can be introduced. 

“We should not rule out a referendum down the line if the existing reforms that are planned do not work,” he said.

The issue of insurance payouts has been high on the political agenda in recent months, with the narrative that Ireland has a compensation culture also scrutinised. 

What do you think? Should we hold a referendum on insurance payouts?


Poll Results:

Yes (583)
No (190)
Not sure (27)



About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

