Poll: Should we hold a referendum on capping insurance payouts?

IN THE DÁIL yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested that a referendum on capping insurance payouts might be necessary.

He said that he has asked the Law Reform Commission to undertake a detailed analysis as to whether “constitutionally sound legislation” to cap or limit the amount of damages a court may award can be introduced.

“We should not rule out a referendum down the line if the existing reforms that are planned do not work,” he said.

The issue of insurance payouts has been high on the political agenda in recent months, with the narrative that Ireland has a compensation culture also scrutinised.

What do you think? Should we hold a referendum on insurance payouts?

